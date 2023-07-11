Microsoft Victorious over FTC: Acquires Activision

ALBAWABA- After a five-day legal struggle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Microsoft was declared the victorious party. A California judge by the name of Jacqueline Scott Corley agreed with Microsoft and rejected the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer said on Twitter that he is grateful to the court for swiftly deciding in their favour.

According to Phil, the Activision Blizzard deal will benefit the industry, and the FTC's claims on platform switching, multi-game subscription services, and cloud computing don't accurately reflect the realities of the gaming industry.

Here are his Tweets below

1/We're grateful to the court for swiftly deciding in our favor. The evidence showed the Activision Blizzard deal is good for the industry and the FTC’s claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services, and cloud don’t reflect the realities of the gaming market. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 11, 2023

According to the Verge, FTC was not keen on the court's outcome and a spokesman by the name of Douglas Farrar said “We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers.”

Will FTC win over the court or will Microsoft remain victorious?