Suicide Squad gets an Isekai Anime

ALBAWABA- DC Announced that they are working with Wit Studio to make an Isekai Anime about the Suicide Squad.

It was first showcased as a 48-second trailer at Anime Expo 2023 19 hours ago and it is looking visually stunning since Wit Studio is known for its beautiful animation and style.

The series is going to follow the trending Anime genre Isekai, which means "Another world" in Japanese.

Suicide Squad is going to be directed by Eri Osada , Akira Amano as an illustrator and character designer, Naoto Hosoda on main character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro on music composition.

Warner Bros. Japan will be managing the production as a whole while Wit Studio will be managing the animation production.

💗#SuicideSquadISEKAI💙

Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad cause havoc in ISEKAI*, an all-new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio!



*ISEKAI(異世界): Term for “another world” in Japanese! ⚔️ 🐲 pic.twitter.com/s2s1xWvfy7 — DC (@DCOfficial) July 3, 2023

The trailer is short but briefly showcases the characters of the show in different settings and scenarios. The series is looking like it's going to be one of a kind, fans are worried but excited because they never saw Harley Quinn fighting a dragon in Gotham City before let alone in a mysterious world!

Unfortunately, we do not have a release date for Suicide Squad Isekai but Wit Studio showcased some character designs for The Joker and Harley Quinn at Anime Expo 2023 as seen below

DC and Warner Bros. are joining the Anime adaptation hype train like the previous series and games that got the same treatment including Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Castlevania , and Star Wars Visions.