  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. More Than 31,000 New Housing Units Are Coming Up in Kuwait

More Than 31,000 New Housing Units Are Coming Up in Kuwait

Published December 29th, 2019 - 08:48 GMT
More Than 31,000 New Housing Units Are Coming Up in Kuwait
The residential units in South Abdullah Al Mubarak will be handed over in May. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The first batch of 9,796 housing units will be handed over in Al Metla’a area

Work is currently underway on 31,500 residential units across Kuwait, mainly in the prime localities of Al Metla’a and South Abdullah Al Mubarak and is due for completion by fiscal year 2019/2020, reported Arab Times, citing a senior government official.

A total of 28,288 housing units are being constructed in Al Metla’a area, while 3,260 will come up in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, stated deputy director general for Planning and Design at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) Engineer Nasser Khuraibet.

According to him, the first batch of 9,796 housing units will be handed over in Al Metla’a area, followed by subsequent batches of 12,177 and 6,342 being delivered in July and November respectively.

The residential units in South Abdullah Al Mubarak will be handed over in May, he added.

Kuwait: Non-Oil Exports Fall 0.9 Percent in November
Kuwait Among Top Five Donor Countries for UNHCR

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2019 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...