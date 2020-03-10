Morocco, Tunisia Halt Italy Travel over COVID-19 Concerns

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani announced early on Tuesday that his country is suspending all travel to and from Italy amid fears about the coronavirus.

“Due to coronavirus spread in Italy, the government of Morocco decided to suspend all travel to and from Italy until further notice,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Tunisia will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome and bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday, the health minister said on Monday.

Tunisia announced earlier on Monday that it had confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to five, of whom four had recently arrived from Italy.

Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, after the country witnessed some 9,172 confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 deaths.