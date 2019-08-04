  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Musk to Launch China Unit for Tunnelling Company

Musk to Launch China Unit for Tunnelling Company

Published August 4th, 2019 - 09:00 GMT
Musk started the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems
Musk started the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Musk hoping to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems.

Elon Musk will soon launch a China unit for his underground tunnelling enterprise, The Boring Company, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter.


One of Musk’s followers tweeted that Tesla Inc’s chief executive officer would attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference of 2019 in Shanghai later this month.

Musk replied on the social media platform that he “will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip.”

Musk started the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems, which he says would be far faster than current high-speed trains and use electromagnetic propulsion.

Musk Going to Trial in Defamation Case
Tesla Sets New Record for Quarterly Vehicle Deliveries, Shares Soar 7 Percent
Tags:ChinaTunnelMusk

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 TRT World

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now