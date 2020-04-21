Necessity Is the Mother of Invention: 7 Creations Inspired by COVID-19

The wait for medical researchers to come up with an effective and safe vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic may take longer than we'd hope. Meanwhile, other scientists and innovators have been working so hard on creating new tools that can help us live through this tough time and protect ourselves from the disease.

As we celebrate the World Creativity and Innovation Day, it only makes sense that we take some time to explore and appreciate some of the most creative tools designed by specialists in different fields to help humanity tackle the most recent danger threatening human lives; COVID-19.

1. 3D Printed Face Shields and Ventilators

Last week Dr Lim, College’s Head of Engineering, Enterprise and Technology, began printing face shields for @3dcrowduk #thebigprint initiative. So far, Dr Lim has made 54 face shields by laser cutting and 8 by #3Dprinting, while also making some hands-free door openers. pic.twitter.com/LCwuk4d2p2 — Cheltenham Ladies' College (@cheltladiescoll) April 6, 2020

With the increasing demand for face shields that facilitates medical staff's tasks to do their work helping patients of the novel coronavirus, this engineer has utilized laser cutting and 3D printing to produce dozens of them.

Additionally, several innovative teams across the world have started using 3D printing technologies to supply hospitals with the needed ventilators for patients with severe cases after weeks of shortages in countries strongly affected by the disease.

In the scrappy spirit of our @E14Community, two Spanish hospitals are 3D printing field ventilators to replenish the dwindling supply of critical medical equipment needed in the fight against #COVID19. https://t.co/4VGNcNEnZJ pic.twitter.com/SqY2jIufHP — Avnet (@Avnet) April 19, 2020

2. Disinfectants

While millions of people are committed to staying at their homes to spread the coronavirus outbreak, special teams have been roaming cities around the globe to disinfect areas where the tiny virus could have reached.

This has pushed many creative tech-savvies to design robotic disinfectants to help protect team members. Even more impressing, drones have also been used in the process to make sure sprays are reaching everywhere.

The first-ever ground-to-air disinfection solution. The R80 #robot disinfected epidemic prevention vehicles and quarantine area at hospital, while the autonomous #drone cooperated from the air, reducing the risks of human exposure to both virus and disinfectant. #FightCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/cdq1bkKuII — XAG (@XAG_official) February 18, 2020

3. Hands-free Doors

Fortum Vipu, #TheHandleWithCare.

A sustainable hands-free door handle that allows you to open a door with your forearm. Made out of recycled plastic, Fortum Vipu gives plastic waste a new life and prevents the spread of diseases.

#FortumVipu — Fortum Global (@Fortum) April 20, 2020

Creative minds have been thinking of all kinds of solutions that help humans avoid direct contact with any surface that could carry the coronavirus. Door handles have been specially taken care of as automated ones that don't limit people's need to touch them.

Some doors have been attached to unusual door knobs designed to help people open doors with their arms or feet instead of using their hands.

4. Smart Helmets

The Dubai police have reported using high-tech helmets that help officers identify potential patients by detecting their body temperatures.

5. Sterilization

Don't you wish that humans can come up with one device to disinfect everything around? We may not be there yet but we're sure on our way, as more and more machines are being designed to sterilize every object we use, especially those shared by hundreds of people every day.

6. Robots for the elderly

These robots help the elderly keep in touch with their families in the midst of social distancing and COVID-19 concerns pic.twitter.com/Qwp5BC8Er7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 19, 2020

Being the most vulnerable age group facing the pandemic, old people have been advised to never leave their homes so avoid contracting the virus. Similarly, young caregivers and family members have been avoiding visiting them as per social distancing rules, leaving millions of old men and women isolated and alone.

For this reason, robots have been sent to care homes to help senior citizens communicate with their family members and feel more in touch with the world around them. Some robots are also equipped with the technologies needed to take care of old people's vital signs and healthy habits.

7. No face-touch wristband

What's a better way to stop you from touching your face than a vibrating wristband connected to your smartphone alerting you when you're about to do it? This is not a dream invention, it's already here and you can now get it to protect yourself and the people around you.