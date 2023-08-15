Netflix to join the cloud gaming community

ALBAWABA- Netflix announced on Aug 14, 2023, that they are ''testing games on more devices'' for their new cloud gaming hub but it will be only available for a select few users for beta testing purposes.

Netflix Games

The popular streaming platform is providing its beta cloud streaming service for select subscribers from the United Kingdom and Canada. Additionally, the test will include two games, Night School Studio's Oxenfree, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

It is already available on a few TVs including Amazon's Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.

Additionally, it will include PCs, and Macs through Netflix's official website.

While Microsoft's Xbox cloud streaming service depends on users to play using their controllers, Netflix brings something new to the table by allowing customers to use their smartphones' touchscreens as controllers.

Gamers think Netlix's cloud project will fail

Many gamers voiced their concerns on VGC's Twitter (now known as X) and article about the new kid on the block saying:

"I’d prefer using a controller to play games, not really used to playing games using the touch screen."

"Can't wait to watch this get discontinued in 11 minutes"

"It also needs to support hardware controllers too if it is to be relevant to the likes of me."

Gamers are skeptical for a reason, Cloud gaming requires a strong internet connection that not many users have access to so it already limits people's access to it.

Will Netflix's new cloud gaming platform last the test of time or will it get discontinued like previous competitors such as Google's Stadia?