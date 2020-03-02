New Book Offers You Front-Row Seat on Facebook Success Story

Renowned tech writer Steven Levy has had unprecedented access to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg for three years. And now he delivers the definitive history of one of America’s most powerful and controversial companies: Facebook.

Based on hundreds of interviews inside and outside the company, Levy’s sweeping narrative digs deep into the whole story of the company that has changed the world and reaped the consequences.

Critic Natasha Singer said in a review for The New York Times that Levy “seems much more at home narrating Zuckerberg’s high-speed upward trajectory from a rule-flouting Harvard student who capitalized on other people’s ideas to the Silicon Valley mogul who muscled the founders of Instagram and WhatsApp into selling him their start-ups.”

Singer added: “Levy, who first met Zuckerberg in 2006, takes readers inside his college dorm suite; inside the late-night coding and cavorting at the company’s first home base in Palo Alto; inside meetings with the tech moguls who were the start-up’s first major investors; inside design choices that fueled the social network’s popularity; and inside Zuckerberg’s head.”