ALBAWABA – The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has announced new Dubai entry permits for GCC residents.

An online system has been launched to enable applicants to apply for the new entry permits for GCC residents, the government statement said.

Beautiful Dubai eye or Ain Dubai on the Jumeirah beach at night is seen in this picture on February 14, 2022 in Dubai, UAE - Shutterstock

“This service has been activated to issue a prior online entry permit for travellers residing in GCC countries, in order to ensure a smooth entry process into the UAE, and streamline procedures,” GDRFA said via an Instagram post.

Required documents for the new Dubai entry permits for GCC residents