Fuel prices in UAE for August

Published July 31st, 2023 - 08:39 GMT
Fuel prices in UAE for August
UAE fuel prices - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – The General Petroleum Corporation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement by the Fuel Price Follow-up Committee, hiked fuel prices in UAE for August.

There are four main variants of fuel used in UAE, which are: E-Plus (91 Octane), (95 Octane), Super (98 Octane) and Diesel.

The corporation issued the fuel prices schedule for the month of June, which is as follows:

Diesel fuel prices in UAE for August

The fuel prices committee has set Diesel fuel prices in the UAE for August at AED 2.76 per litre.

E-plus 91 fuel prices in UAE for August

The fuel prices committee has set E-plus 91 petrol prices in the UAE for August at AED 2.81 per litre.

Special 95 fuel prices in UAE for August

The fuel prices committee has set Special 95 fuel prices in the UAE for August at AED 2.89 per litre.

Super 98 fuel prices in UAE for August

The fuel prices committee has set Super 98 petrol prices in the UAE for August at AED 3 per litre.

