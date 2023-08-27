New Saudi visas include 96-hour stopover visa for Bangladesh, Pakistan

ALBAWABA – Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program Dr. Tawfig al-Rabiah announced new Saudi visas and programs on Friday, adding that citizens from Bangladesh and Pakistan will be eligible for a 96-hour Stopover visa, allowing them to include Umrah in their itinerary,

The visa process has been streamlined, the minister said during an official visit to Pakistan and Bangladesh over the weekend.

Additionally, Rabia announced new Saudi visas, including Umrah visas will now be issued within 24 hours.

The Saudi minister met with the presidents and top officials of the two countries and discussed strengthening the deep and lasting ties between Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He emphasised the ongoing efforts to improve the overall pilgrimage experience, including the expansion of the Two Holy Mosques and the Haramain High-Speed Railway. He also highlighted the overhaul of King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, which became a pivotal hub in the Islamic world.

Muslims from a pilgrimage group (Malaysia) at the Immigration Department of Saudi Arabia in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on 30 November 2016 – Shutterstock

As the spiritual home of Islam, Saudi Arabia remains deeply committed to ensuring that pilgrims from all over the world, including from Pakistan and Bangladesh, have a hassle-free and memorable Umrah experience, the minister said.

The efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia to modernise the Hajj and Umrah experience herald a new era in the pilgrimage experience, according to Arabian Business.

Moreover, new Saudi visas including e-visa services are now available to individuals holding valid visas for the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and Schengen. As well as to individuals holding residencies in the US, UK, EU and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Under the new visa program, visitors are also permitted to freely perform Umrah and explore the country’s diverse cultural heritage and natural wonders.

Additionally, the duration of Umrah visas has been extended to 90 days.

Of course, according to the Visit Saudi website, Umrah visas do include pilgrimage during the Hajj season.