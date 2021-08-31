Nike Grants HQ Staff a Week Off to Support Their Mental Health

Nike's corporate headquarters in Oregon have allowed its employees to take a week off to support their mental health before they return to the office in September.

The sneaker and apparel giant said staff would be “powering down” until Friday, with senior management encouraging employees to disregard all work responsibilities to aid their mental health.

Matt Marrazzo, Nike’s head of insights, made the announcement on LinkedIn last week.

It's worth mentioning that Nike isn't the first company to announce such move. Bumble, the dating app, granted its 700 employees an extra week of paid leave to destress and switch off in June. LinkedIn also granted its staff a week off in April, while Citi Group said back in March that it would put into place “Zoom-free Fridays” to combat staff pandemic fatigue.