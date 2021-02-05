Nokia 8.3 5G to Get Android 11

The future-proofed Nokia 8.3 5G becomes the first Nokia smartphone to upgrade to Android 11. Rollout for the upgrade commences in select markets.



HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, is one of the few manufacturers to promise updates across a variety of price segments for up to three years.

Counterpoint Research revealed that Nokia phones lead the trust rankings based on the four pillars of software, security updates, build quality, and devices recommended for enterprises for the second year running.



The Nokia 8.3 5G launched with the promise of three years’ worth of security updates and two years of OS upgrades. The promise ensures that Nokia smartphones stay safe, secure and up to date for consumers. The upgrade to Android 11 marks the first OS upgrade of the handset and substantiates HMD Global’s commitment to its Android promise.



Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global : “Counterpoint Research has recognised us for providing the fastest deployments for the past two consecutive Android OS upgrades regardless of price on a portfolio level, and we will continue our commitment for even our most affordable Android 11-ready handsets. The Nokia 8.3 5G has opened the flood gates for our Android 11 upgrade journey with many more of our smartphones soon to join the ranks.

With Android 11 comes a range of updated and new features for Nokia smartphones including:



Manage conversations: Stay in touch with those who matter by managing conversations across multiple messaging apps all in one place on Nokia smartphone.



“Hey Google, show me my day”: Using the dedicated Google Assistant button or just one’s voice, get a full snapshot of the day. When one needs to focus or unwind, using the Digital Wellbeing tools like Focus mode and Bedtime mode will be there to help.

Permissions auto-reset: Supporting the commitment to delivering secure and reliable mobile experiences, Nokia smartphones on Android 11 will reset the permissions of apps that haven’t been used in a while. This will keep one’s personal data more secure by only allowing recent apps access to personal information.

