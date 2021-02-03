Tech This Week: Users' Security and Safety Are Apps' Top Priorities, Cheating Gamers Busted and Banned

Am I the only one who felt that January 2021 was 2020's 13th month? 😕 I guess I'm not!

WhatsApp Rolls out Biometric Authentication to Web, Desktop Version

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has added a new biometric authentication—including facial recognition and fingerprint — feature to its web and desktop versions alongside the already existing QR code authentication. The company tweeted:

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices.



WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data.



Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

"WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data," the announcement reads. Apparently, the popular messaging app wants to please its 2 billion users by making them feel more secure as many of them threatened to leave the platform after a recent announcement of changing the privacy policies.

Users Can Unlock Their iPhones While Masked Under One Condition

Face ID recognition was a genius idea until we, unfortunately, had to wear masks. But because safe is the new sexy, Apple announced adding support for unlocking iPhones while keeping the mask on but this cannot be achieved unless the user has an Apple Watch.

This new feature is supposed to make living the new normal easier and safer as users won’t have to pull down their masks to unlock their phones.

Twitter Restricts Indian High Profiles Following Legal Demand

Twitter has quietly blocked some high profile users’ accounts in India to comply with a governmental legal demand.

Disproportionate action by Twitter by way of withholding dozens of accounts, and then quietly rolling it back. As usual, there will be no transparency. The other day, RW was asking for violence by asking Delhi Police to 'lath bajao' and Twitter slept through that peacefully. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) February 1, 2021

Among the blocked/restricted profiles were people who are linked to the recent ongoing farmers’ protests and politicians. Still, Twitter issued no statement on the incident.

However, it seems that Twitter changed its mind later on, and decided to unblock these accounts.

Dozens of Twitter accounts -- reputable media, an actor, farmer advocates -- have been blocked today in India. It appears the one thing they had in common was criticizing the govt's treatment of farmers. https://t.co/QaThLk9nAM — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) February 1, 2021

Telegram Rolls out New Update that Allows Users to Import WhatsApp’s Chat History

In January, Telegram has seen a tremendous uptake in new users as WhatsApp triggered a debate with its new privacy policy. The Russian popular messaging app with 25 million users decided to take advantage of that by releasing this feature that makes the exodus from WhatsApp more convenient, and much easier.

In the announcement, the company mentioned that users can also import chats from Line and TikTok.

Snapchat Launches "Safety Snapshot" Program to Raise Awareness of Data Security

Celebrating the Data Privacy Day, Snapchat launched a program dedicated to raising public awareness of data security.

Snapchat’s discovery section for this month will contain nothing but security tips from experts.

Facebook Asks Users to Share Their Opinion on Trump’s Ban

Facebook’s “Oversight Board” is asking for public feedback regarding suspending the US former president Donald Trump account earlier this year.

60,000 Confirmed Cheaters Banned from 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

Famous Videogame maker, Activision announced that it has banned the accounts of 60,000 'Call of Duty: Warzone' gamers who have been using a cheating software.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone.



60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates.



Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

The popular first-person shooter video game franchise cracked down on cheating after CoD streamer Vikkstar123 said he’s quitting the game as he tweeted the reasons:

This is why I quit Warzone: https://t.co/7A18b1Uapp



The fact players can livestream themselves blatantly hacking with zero repurcussions blows my mind. This guy is 2nd prestige & broadcasts hours of himself hacking.



This NEEDS to be addressed & fixed @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/jyfoEilyzJ — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) January 30, 2021

Capcom Confirms: 'Resident Evil: Village' Main Character is Vampire Lady who’s over nine feet tall!

Since its trailer was released back in December, the latest version of Resident Evil game, dubbed as 'the village', the fans of the survival horror game have gone wild for the tall sexy vampire villain lady questioning who is she! Capcom finally decided to answer some of the questions with this tweet:

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒



Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

Upcoming Video Games:

Apex Legends to be on Nintendo Switch Starting March 9th

'FIFA 21' to come to Google Stadia on March 17th

Events to Keep An Eye On:

Feb. 23-25: Mobile World Congress in Shanghai