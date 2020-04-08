Now You Can Wander Egypt’s Historical Sites From Your Home!

Egypt has launched “Experience Egypt” in the wake of the lockdown in the country following the emergence of COVID-19.

The virtual tours, available on the “Experience Egypt” website and on social media platforms, encourage people to stay home while experiencing the country’s most famous archeological and heritage sites.

“Our message to people is to stay home, stay safe, and enjoy the beautiful sites that make us all proud,” said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Iman Ziad. “We’re pushing for virtual tours to send a message to the entire world about our history.”

The virtual tours began last Friday with the Menna Tomb in the Theban Necropolis, in cooperation with the American Research Center in Cairo. It is considered one of the more beautiful royal tombs on Luxor’s west bank.

“The details we’re able to see using these virtual tours are interesting, and will be helpful to students around the world who are learning about Egypt and archeology,” said Petra Ibrahim, an archeology adviser.

“Physical visits remain the best experience, but the virtual tours are a vital experience now too.”

Ziad said: “We want people around the world to leverage the lockdown times and learn more about Egyptian culture and history through a digital experience on their phones.”

The tour will explore the madrasa (school) and khanqa (hospice) of Sultan Barquq on Al-Muiz Street.

The madrasa and khanqa are known as the Zahiriya School. King Zahir Abu Sa’id Barquq ordered its construction, which began in 1384 AD.

Its inauguration took place two years later. The school lies in the middle of one of the world’s largest architectural heritage complexes.

The tours also include the famed Red Monastery in Sohag governorate, founded by St. Bishoy at the beginning of the fourth century AD. Its name derives from the red bricks that make up most of its masonry.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani urged people in Egypt and the rest of the world to stay home and stay healthy to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

He said his ministry is periodically cleaning and disinfecting archeological sites and museums, and is monitoring the fumigation of hotels and touristic establishments in preparation for receiving visitors when the pandemic ends.

On Monday, Egypt announced it had 1,322 coronavirus cases, with 85 deaths. To limit its spread, the government closed schools, universities and airports in March.

Authorities have halted international flights, banned mass gatherings and shuttered cinemas, mosques, churches and schools. On March 24, Egypt declared a two-week night-time curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.