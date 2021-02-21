Oil Extends Weekly Gains Amid Demand Recovery

The impact of the Texas winter freeze on the US market may be easing, but the restart of operations could take much longer than expected. Even as electricity returns to most of the state and oil producers prepare to begin restoring lost output, the ongoing situation may contribute to an imminent global oil supply shortfall because of earlier underinvestment.



The week witnessed a recovery in China and Asia pacific crude oil demand amid cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere. Hence, global oil inventories continue to drawdown. The US Energy Information Administration reported a massive 7.3 million barrel crude oil draw that hugely exceeded expectations.



The impact of the severe winter weather in Texas will also impact demand for petroleum refined products in the US, as the affected areas represent a major portion of the total US refining capacity.



Shortly before the Texas energy crisis and the US production slump amid the Permian Basin freeze storm, US crude oil exports spiked, and that was thought to be offset by a rebound in domestic production, incentivized by higher oil prices. At the same time as issues occur with the restart of Permian Basin shale oil production, weather conditions will have a short-term impact on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which will impact oil demand recovery.



The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Feb. 16 show that crude futures long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange total 693,547 contracts, a decrease of -1,663 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).