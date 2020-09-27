Oil Set For Weekly Loss

Highlights
some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.
Oil prices fell yesterday and were set for a weekly decline due to mounting worries about the impact on fuel demand of a widespread resurgence in coronavirus infections, as well as some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 30 cents at $41.64 a barrel by 1115 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 43 cents to $39.88. Brent is heading for a drop of more than 3% this week.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 30 cents at $41.64 a barrel by 1115 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 43 cents to $39.88. Brent is heading for a drop of more than 3% this week.
Via SyndiGate.info
© 2020 News of Bahrain