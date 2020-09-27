  1. Home
  3. Oil Set For Weekly Loss

Oil Set For Weekly Loss

Published September 27th, 2020 - 12:00 GMT
Oil Set For Weekly Loss
Brent is heading for a drop of more than 3% this week. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.
Oil prices fell yesterday and were set for a weekly decline due to mounting worries about the impact on fuel demand of a widespread resurgence in coronavirus infections, as well as some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 30 cents at $41.64 a barrel by 1115 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 43 cents to $39.88. Brent is heading for a drop of more than 3% this week.
