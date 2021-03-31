Oman Air to Continue Flights to Riyadh

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, will resume flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 1, operating four flights per week.

This follows the resumption of flights to Dammam on March 28, operating 4 flights per week, the airline said.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety programme throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman's airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety, and a number of other measures have been implemented to ensure that the airline's guests and crew are safe at all times.



Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, caa.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate, it said.

Guests travelling to Saudi Arabia should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country, the airline said.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com, it said.