Oman: All Arrivals Should Book for Compulsory Quarantine via Sahala Platform

All arrivals into Oman starting from 2 pm on March 29 should book accommodation in hotels for institutional isolation via the Sahala platform, the sultanate's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said in a circular.

A statement issued online, the CAA said: "Based on the decisions made by the Supreme Committee for dealing with Covid-19 and with the reference to the circulars issued by the Civil Aviation Authority on 11th and 15th February 2021, and in coordination with various departments, the Civil Aviation Authority would like to inform travellers arriving into the Sultanate and all airlines operating into the Sultanate of the following:



* All arrivals into the Sultanate starting from 2pm on Monday, 29th March 2021, shall book accommodation in hotels and institutional isolation via Sahala platform on https://covid19.emushrif.om/

* Exemptions to categories mentioned above in the above two previous circulars are still applicable.

* Airlines are responsible for ensuring that the passenger is holding a confirmed booking via the Sahala platform.

* All other requirements as stipulated in previous circulars remain valid.