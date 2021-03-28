Oman Air to Resume Milan Flights

Oman Air, the national carrier of the sultanate, is all set to resume operations to the Italian city of Milan starting today (March 28).

The twice-a-week flights will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays as WY143 from Muscat (MCT) and WY144 from Milan (MXP).

Flights from Muscat will depart at 2.35pm and arrive in Milan at 7:45pm and on return flights from Milan will depart at 10.05pm and arrive in Muscat at 6.40 am.

Oman Air said it will maintain all its comprehensive Covid safety programme throughout the journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

"Masks will be mandatory when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman's airports. Distancing has to be maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day," said a spokesman for the Omani carrier.

Cabin crew will be in their personal protective gear as part of the Covid safety protocol. Also the meal service in flights have been modified to further ensure safety along with a number of other measures to ensure that the airline's guests and crew are safe at all times, he added.