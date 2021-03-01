Oman Air Passengers Can Block up to Three Adjacent Seats to Enjoy More Space

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, said it will allow passengers to block up to three adjacent seats to enjoy more space, comfort while also ensuring social distancing.

"Manage your territory onboard! Starting from RO10 ($26), you can block up to 3 seats next to you to enjoy more space and comfort, more social distancing,” reported Times of Oman, citing an Oman Air statement.

"As part of our commitment to provide our guests maximum flexibility, confidence and comfort, we would like to offer you MySpace, that allows easy purchase of one or more empty seats beside you, MySpace can be availed only during Online Check-in, starting 48 hours and up to 3 hours before departure," the statement said.