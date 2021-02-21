  1. Home
Oman, Georgia and Peru Ink Mutual Visa Waivers

Published February 21st, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
The agreements aim to upgrade the bilateral relations between the countries. (Shutterstock)
The agreements were signed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al-Harthy

Oman has signed agreements with Georgia and Peru on mutual visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and Vakhtang Jaoshvili, and Jose Luis Salinas, Ambassadors of Georgia and Peru to the Sultanate, respectively, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The agreements aim to upgrade the bilateral relations between the countries.

