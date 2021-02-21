Oman, Georgia and Peru Ink Mutual Visa Waivers

Oman has signed agreements with Georgia and Peru on mutual visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and Vakhtang Jaoshvili, and Jose Luis Salinas, Ambassadors of Georgia and Peru to the Sultanate, respectively, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

Signing two MOUs on Visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports with:

HE Jose Salinas Ambassador of #Peru 🇵🇪 , and HE Vakhtang Jaoshvili Ambassador of #Georgia 🇬🇪

continues steps to enhance Oman’s 🇴🇲 relations with friendly countries pic.twitter.com/0fe2AJPpAJ — Khalifa Alharthy (@KhalifaAlharthy) February 19, 2021

The agreements aim to upgrade the bilateral relations between the countries.