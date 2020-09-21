Oman Air to Resume Flights to Europe Starting October

The Sultanate's national carrier, Oman Air, will return to scheduled service on 1st October with service to 17 cities in 12 countries including two flights per week connecting Muscat and London, Frankfurt and Istanbul.

"Flights to and from London will depart on Sundays and Wednesday. Flights to and from Frankfurt will depart on Mondays and Saturdays. Flights to Istanbul will depart from Muscat on Wednesdays and Sundays, with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays," a press release by Oman Air said.

These schedules are valid from 1st October to 24th October 2020.

"Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman's airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline's guests and crew are safe at all times," the press release said.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, which are provided at omanair.com, as well as the requirements at their destinations.

"Guests planning to travel to Oman should ensure they are aware of all requirements, which are posted at the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om," the press release added.