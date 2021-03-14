Oman to Implement 5 Percent VAT Starting April 16

Oman will start implementing five percent value-added tax (VAT) from April 16, Oman News Agency reported on Sunday.

It is estimated that VAT will contribute 1.5 per cent towards the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and raise around 400 million Omani riyals (Dh3.8 billion; $1 billion) per year for the country’s exchequer.

The implementation of VAT comes in line with the GCC framework that was agreed between the six nation bloc. The UAE and Saudi Arabia levied five per cent VAT on January 1, 2018 followed by Bahrain. Saudi Arabia later hiked VAT to 15 per cent amidst shortfall in revenues due to plunge in oil prices.

A study by EY had predicted that the adoption of VAT by GCC countries would generate additional annual revenues of $25 billion.

Saud bin Nasser bin Rashid Al Shukaili, chairman of the Tax Authority in Oman, said all necessary preparations and requirements to implement VAT from April 16 have been completed.

Oman’s tax authority had opened registration process for the companies to register in the special tax system in February last year.

He explained that companies have been given the necessary time to prepare their accounting systems and other measures for tax compliance.