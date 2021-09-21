  1. Home
Published September 21st, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Oman Air Resumes Muscat-London Flights
The flights will operate three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using its latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. (Shutterstock)

Oman Air, the Sultanate's national carrier, will resume flights between Muscat and London (Heathrow) starting tomorrow (September 22).

The flights will operate three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using its latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. 

The airline said that it will maintain its comprehensive safety programme throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. According to the airline's statement, masks are required when passengers are on board the aircraft and in Oman's airports.

Tourists who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website for more information.

