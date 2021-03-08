  1. Home
  Oman Announces Completion of Duqm Gas Pipeline Project

Oman Announces Completion of Duqm Gas Pipeline Project

Oman Announces Completion of Duqm Gas Pipeline Project
The new pipeline has a diameter of 36 inches and spans 221km, while the capacity of the gas station is 15 million cubic meters per day. (Shutterstock)

OQ Group has announced that the 98 million Omani riyals gas supply project from Saih Nahida to the Special Economic Zone of Duqm has been completed.
 

The capacity is 25 million cubic meters per day, which will meet the current and future needs of gas supplies for the region’s projects.

The new pipeline has a diameter of 36 inches and spans 221km, while the capacity of the gas station is 15 million cubic meters per day.

The newly established facilities span an area of approximately 135,000m2, with the ability to accommodate future expansions of up to an additional 10km2.

The general manager of the Gas Network at OQ, Mansoor Ali Al-Abdali, said: “As part of its in-country value-added program, more than 19,000 tubes were locally packed in the Sohar Pipes Factory, and then transported by land to the construction site through more than 3,800 tankers in a record period of time."

The project was implemented according to the scheduled timeline.

Construction work began in mid-2017, with the project initially launched in December 2020.

Approximately 5.2 million safe man-hours without lost-time incident have been completed on the project, with the application of the highest health and safety standards.

