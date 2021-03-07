Oman: Renewable Energy Projects Contribute to Economic Diversification

Renewable energy projects contribute to economic diversification plans espoused by Oman at a time the country strives to regulate sources of energy, conserve the environment and limit harmful fossil fuel emissions.



The sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals , is devising various plans and policies with the prime aim of making optimum use of energy and realizing 11% contribution to energy production from renewable energy projects in different governorates of the sultanate by 2023. This is besides providing 30% of electricity needs through renewable energy sources by 2030.

The Governorate of Dhofar garners a host of wind energy projects and solar projects being undertaken by Petroleum Development Oman and Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer), said an Oman News Agency report.





Tanweer, a subsidiary of Nama Group , seeks to achieve its alternative energy vision and utilise 20% of its capacity by 2025.

The biggest wind-energy-operated power production plant in the GCC lies in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat Islands. The facility, set up at cost of $100 million on an area of 1,900 hectares, has a capacity of 50 megawatts.



Dhofar wind power project was established in 2014 in implementation of a joint development agreement between the government of the sultanate (represented by Tanweer) and the government of Abu Dhabi.



Al Mazyouna solar energy plant, a commercial project for the production of electricity from renewable energy, occupies an area of 8,000 square metres and it has a capacity of 550 megawatt/hour. A 20-year agreement for the execution of this project was signed by Tanweer with the developer. The project cuts down 433 tonnes a year from carbon dioxide emissions. The output of the project goes directly to Tanweer electricity grid serving the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna.



Meanwhile, Ameen Plant entered PDO’s mainstream renewable energy sector. It started operations in mid-2020 at a rate of 100 megawatt production capacity . The $94-million project is situated close to Nimr area, 300 km northeast from Salalah.



As part of the sultanate’s efforts to accelerate the pace of adaptation to global economic transformation based on green energy, Oman Hydrogen Centre was opened at German University of Technology (GUtech) to undertake the sultanate’s green energy approach.

To realise this approach, PDO finalised a study to benefit from green hydrogen products and its potential applications.

The sultanate’s joining the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement under Royal Decree No. 72/2020 last July was in line with the country’s plan to benefit from renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy.