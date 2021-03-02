Oman Announces Temporary Suspension of Commercial Activities From 8pm To 5am

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
The ban exempts fuel filling stations, health establishments and private pharmacies. (Shutterstock)
The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic

Oman’s Supreme Committee has decided to close all commercial activities between 8 pm and 5 am from March 4 to 20 to protect society and individuals from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a media report said.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The closure covers all restaurants, cafes and cafeterias inside tourism installations, in addition to home delivery services. The ban exempts fuel filling stations, health establishments and private pharmacies.

The Supreme Committee approved the continuation of online learning in government schools from March 7 to March 11. During this period, an assessment will be made in light of epidemiological updates in the Sultanate.

