Oman: SME Registrations Soar 14.4 Percent in 12 Months

The total number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered in Oman’s Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development till the end of January 2021 stood at 49,337, compared to 43,134 in January 2020, an increase of 14.4%.

Among the governorates, the Governorate of Muscat topped the list with 33.6% of the total registered SMEs till the end of January 2021, followed by the Governorate of North Al-Batinah with 15.7%, the Governorate of A'Dakhiliyah with 12.6%, the Governorate of Dhofar with 8.3%, and the rest of governorates with 29.8%, reported Oman News Agency (ONA), citing data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

The number of SMEs registered in the Governorate of Muscat stood at 16,583 at the end of January 2021, followed by the Governorate of North Al-Batinah with 7,750, the Governorate of A'Dakhiliyah with 6,214, the Governorate of Dhofar with 4,111, the Governorate of South Al-Batinah with 3,704, the Governorate of North A'Sharqiah with 3,309, the Governorate of South A'Sharqiah with 2,938, the Governorate of A'Dhahira with 2,839 and the Governorate of Al-Buraimi with 1,052 registered SMEs.

The number of SMEs registered in the Governorate of Al-Wusta stood at 652 and the Governorate of Musandam 185, which was the lowest among governorates registered in January 2021.