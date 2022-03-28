Oman Attracts Investments By Allowing Full Ownership in Listed Companies, Expanding Free Zones

A day after His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s Royal Decree issued to expand free zones in Oman in an attempt to attract foreign investors, Oman’s stock exchange has announced plans to allow full foreign ownership in listed companies.

According to Muscat Stock Exchange's tweet, Muscat Clearing and Depository finalized measures to open up the market. The decision is supposed to attract international investors and create a more flexible environment for their investments.