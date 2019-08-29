Oman Eyes Russia as an Important Tourism Market

Attended by H E Ahmed bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, the workshops will deliver varied presentations for promoting the world-class tourism services, capabilities, and products the sultanate has on offer.

With the participation of 21 local tour operators and 200 tour operators and tourism-related companies from the Russian market, the events will present a platform for networking and meetings to discuss and negotiate possible cooperation agreements and contracts.

Salim al Maamari, director general of promotion at the Ministry of Tourism, pointed out that tourism arrivals from Russia have flourished after Oman Air, the national carrier of the sultanate, introduced daily direct flights between Muscat and Moscow.

“The Ministry of Tourism has established a representative office in Russia to take advantage of the Russian market that is one of the most promising tourism markets. We have a great interest in increasing the arrivals from Russia. Accordingly, we are keen to participate in tourism events and exhibitions held in Russia,” he said.

“According to data, there has been an increase of 162 per cent in tourist arrivals from Russia in 2018, or 10,877 people, compared to 4,156 in 2017. In the first five months of 2019, some 9,651 Russian tourists arrived in Muscat.”

Maamari added, “The ministry has introduced a number of world-class services and facilities to Russian tourists who are now able to obtain tourist visas either upon arrival at Muscat International Airport or through e-visa system. These efforts are supported by direct communication and contact channels with big players in the Russian markets.”

Promotional campaigns

The ministry promotes the sultanate’s astonishing tourism destinations, capabilities, services and products according to a marketing plan that is drafted from Oman Tourism Strategy 2040; starting from identifying targeted markets, groups and categories based on the requirements and needs of tourism markets, Maamari said.

The ministry’s representative offices hold promotional campaigns in association with partners in the targeted markets, including international airlines, tour operators and travel offices. The Ministry of Tourism has established representative offices in countries including France, UAE, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Italy and Russia.