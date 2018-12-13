Oman, Iran to Strengthen Trade via New Marine Line

Iran and Oman have had good economic relations from old times and the ties have even expanded in recent years due to extended bank cooperation between the two countries. (Shutterstock)

A senior provincial official announced that Iran and Oman have launched a direct sea route between their strategic ports which would facilitate trade exchanges between the two countries.

"The marine line connecting the two Persian Gulf littoral ports is now operational and is envisaged to help increase the economic interactions between the two countries," Director General of Hormuzgan Industry, Mine and Trade Department Khalil Qassemi said.

Qassemi reiterated that the marine route would be of great help in exporting Hormuzgan’s non-oil goods, in particular agricultural products, to Oman.

Iran and Oman share a history of friendly ties in political and economic fields. Oman is among the top 10 destinations of Iran’s non-oil exports.

Trades between the two countries during the first five months of the current fiscal through August 22, stood at 1.36 million tons worth $659.80, registering a 53.71 percent and 126.6 percent growth in tonnage and value, respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Iran and Oman have had good economic relations from old times and the ties have even expanded in recent years due to extended bank cooperation between the two countries.

Oman’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud al-Sunaidy said in October that the removal of visa requirements for the citizens of Oman visiting Iran would boost commercial relations between the two countries.

The Omani minister made the remarks in Omani capital city of Muscat in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Oman Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi.

He added that the move could be considered as a significant step forward towards expanding tourism in both Iran and Oman. He went further adding that the visa removal further expands the friendly relations between the two nations.

The Iranian government announced on September 17 that Omani citizens can travel to Iran without visa.

Oman in return facilitated the visa issuing process using electronic 10-day visas which can be extended up to a year.