Oman: Petrofac Sets Up Sweet Hydrocarbons at Yibal Khuff Project

Petrofac said that its team delivering the massive Yibal Khuff Project for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has achieved an important milestone with the introduction of sweet hydrocarbons to the Central Processing Facilities.

Said Harrasi, PDO’s Yibal Khuff Project Engineering and Procurement Manager said: “A great thanks to the entire Petrofac team who worked day and night to ensure the achievement of this milestone. Please also convey our gratitude and appreciation to all team members in Sharjah, Chennai and the Muscat office.”

Khalid Abdul Kadar, Petrofac’s Project Director said: “We appreciate the extraordinary team efforts during this prolonged pandemic period. We continue towards achieving the next commissioning milestones safely and for a successful plant operation.”

The project is technologically complex due to the mega high sour oil and gas content. Awarded in 2015, this was our second engineering, procurement and construction management contract with PDO.

The facility is located approximately 350 kilometres south west of Muscat and when complete the Yibal Khuff field will deliver 6.1 million metric standard cu m per day (MMSCMD) of associated gas and around 21,900 barrels per day of oil.

Development of the field will add to PDO’s future oil production, whilst the associated gas will be used for power generation and enhanced oil recovery developments.