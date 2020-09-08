Oman Promotes for Local Tourism in New Campaign

Oman has resumed tourism activity in the country under a new campaign encouraging citizens and residents to patronize local hotels and resorts.



The campaign – called Within Oman – was launched by Omran Group, the government’s tourism arm, national daily Times of Oman reported.



It aims to promote local tourism through thirteen participating hotels and resorts offering accommodation packages for citizens and residents of Oman.



Hafidh Al-Hadhrami, asset manager at Omran Group, said the campaign follows precautionary health measures against COVID-19.



He said the tourism push will highlight the unique natural, heritage, and cultural experiences in Oman and will allow local visitors to appreciate the country’s diversity.



The move comes as various sectors in Oman resume business activities to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.