Oman Ranks Third in the Arab World On Anti-Corruption Report

Oman has risen on the "Corruption Perception Index" (CPI) and is now placed third in the Arab world. This positive jump, according to the government, is due to the measures taken to improve Oman’s ranking in this index.

The CPI report is an annual index published by Transparency International since 1995. This index ranks countries by their perceived levels of corruption.

CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. In 2018, Oman's score was 53 up from 44 in 2017, and 45 in 2016 and 2015.

According to the report, Oman comes in third place in among Arab countries after Qatar which scored 62 and United Arab Emirates which scored 70.