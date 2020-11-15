Omanis Given Greenlight to Enter UAE Through Land Ports Starting November 16

The UAE has announced that starting from November 16, it will begin allowing Omani nationals to enter through land ports, said the state news agency Wam.

The announcement comes following a joint co-ordination plan between UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship (ICA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The trio said the UAE has developed a systematic response plan to confront the effects of the spread of Covid-19, pandemic to ensure business continuity, achieve recovery and restore growth within a record period.

As per the new plan, Omani citizens are required to present a negative PCR test result, provided the pre-examination is from accredited laboratories in their country, and that the validity period of the test does not exceed 48 hours from the date of the test, stated the report.

They are also required to conduct a Covid-19 test at the ports upon arrival and follow all preventive and precautionary measures according to the approved protocols, in addition to installing the Al Hosn application.

A PCR test is obligatory on the fourth day if they have stayed for four consecutive days in the UAE, said the Wam report.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship also noted that the quarantine procedures for visitors coming into the country are in accordance with the local procedures followed in the various emirates.

In case a person is tested at the port and the result is positive, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations, the report added.