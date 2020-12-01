  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. OPEC Increases Oil Output by 750,000 bpd in November

OPEC Increases Oil Output by 750,000 bpd in November

Published December 1st, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
OPEC Increases Oil Output by 750,000 bpd in November
OPEC had 102 percent compliance with agreement to cut oil supply in November. (Shutterstock)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased oil output for the fifth straight month in November, ahead of the next OPEC + meeting.

OPEC raised oil output by 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 25.31 million in November, according to a Reuters survey.

Thus, the oil output continued rising from its 30-year low hit in June.

OPEC had 102 percent compliance with agreement to cut oil supply in November.

OPEC+ members will meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the possibility of cutting oil output to 2 million bpd as of January.

OPEC's Major Milestones Throughout Its 60 Years
Big Decisions Awaits OPEC+ Ahead As Oil Prices Soar on Vaccine Hopes
OPEC+ Concerned About Balancing Oil Markets

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...