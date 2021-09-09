  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. OpenSea Bug Mistakenly Destroys NFTs Worth of $100,000

OpenSea Bug Mistakenly Destroys NFTs Worth of $100,000

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 9th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
OpenSea Platform Bug Mistakenly Destroys NFTs Worth of $100,000
Those NFTs will no longer be recovered, moved, or even accessed on the Ethereum blockchain. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The prices of all lost NFTs totaled 28.44 ETH in value – about $100 000 at the time when that happens.

OpenSea, a peer-to-peer marketplace for non-fungible token (NFTs), rare digital items, and crypto-collectibles has accidentally destroyed 43 on them, worth $100 000.

Also ReadIntellectual Property and NFTs: A Grey Area Intellectual Property and NFTs: A Grey Area

How Did That Happen?

The bug in the OpenSea NFT marketplace occurred when Nick Johnson, the lead developer of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) attempted to transfer one of his NFTs that instead of going to his given personal address, went directly to a burn address, as he tweeted:

After spotting the bug, Johnson tried to patch it up but failed. The NFT auction house, Opensea, fixed the glitch later on before any other gets burned.

Can The Lost NFTs be Retrieved?

This might come as a shock, but unfortunately, burning basically means deletion.

Thus, those NFTs will no longer be recovered, moved, or even accessed on the Ethereum blockchain.

Also ReadIntellectual Property and NFTs: A Grey Area 15 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!

NFT burns

Nevertheless, the burn transactions will always remain on the blockchain ledger.

The prices of all lost NFTs totaled 28.44 ETH in value – about $100 000 at the time when that happens.

Tags:NFTNFT AuctionsOpenseaCryptocurrencyEthereumEthereum BlockchainBlockchain

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...