Oprah, Trump Dropped Out of Forbes 400 List of America’s Richest People

Forbes has released it latest Forbes 400 list ranking the richest Americans, and surprisingly public figures like former US president Donald Trump and media mogul Oprah Winfrey didn't make it to the list this year.



The minimum net worth required in order to join the 2021 list was $2.9 billion, whereas it was only $2.1 billion for the last 3 years. And because of that increase, 51 billionaires were dropped out of the Forbes 400 in 2021, including Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey.

Trump's net worth an estimated $2.5 billion, leaving him $400 million short of the cutoff to make this year’s list. "The real estate mogul is just as wealthy as he was a year ago, when he stood at No. 339 on the ranking, but he is down $600 million since the start of the pandemic," according to the magazine.

The media queen, Oprah Winfrey, who first made the list in 1995 with a net worth of $340 million, was dropped out of this year's list because her net worth was $2.6 billion.

It's worth noting that 31out of the 51 billionaires who didn’t make the cut this year, are actually richer than they were a year ago, according to Forbes.

Here are the top 10 richest Americans on this year’s Forbes 400 list:

1. Jeff Bezos

2. Elon Musk

3. Mark Zuckerberg

4. Bill Gates

5. Larry Page

6. Sergey Brin

7. Larry Ellison

8. Warren Buffet

9. Steve Ballmer

10. Michael Bloomberg