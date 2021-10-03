  1. Home
Elon Musk Reclaims The World's Richest Man Title

Published October 3rd, 2021
Elon Musk Reclaims The World's Richest Man Title
The Musk-Bezos rivalry goes back to 15 years. (Shutterstock/AFP)
Elon Musk has once again reclaimed the top spot with a net worth of $199.8 billion

The founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest man on the planet as The Technoking of Tesla and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has knocked him off his place.

As per Forbes Real-Time Billionaires Index, Tesla's CEO has once again reclaimed the top spot with a net worth of $199.8 billion, which is more $8.4 billion than Bezos's net worth of $191.4 billion.

The Musk Bezos Spat

The eccentric billionaire vaulted him atop for the third time this year as the two business tycoons have engaged in a not-so-subtle rivalry for the top slot but the competition didn't stop there.

The Musk-Bezos rivalry goes back to 15 years but has been simmering lately over the space race which Musk was outspoken about on multiple occasions calling Bezos's Blue Origin a copycat on Twitter.

Recently, Bezos who held the world's richest man title since October 2017 has filed a lawsuit over SpaceX's business practices.

In the meantime, the third spot is held by Bernard Arnault & family while Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg standstill in the fourth and fifth places.

