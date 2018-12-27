Our Best Guide for UAE New Year's Eve Fireworks

Here are some popular spots where you can catch the celebrations. (Shutterstock)

New Year's Eve is a festive time for all residents, celebrating the passing of the old, and welcoming the advent of the new.

Residents can usher in the New Year with several bright, festive firework options all over the UAE.

Whether you want to go for the well-known shows held at Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, or for the more novel spectacles held at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace or Al Maryah Island, you are never short on options.

Here's our guide on where to catch these amazing festivals of light in each emirate:

Dubai

Burj Khalifa

This year, Emaar has promised a spectacle that integrates amazing LED shows, laser displays and spellbinding fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.

Don't forget that roads around the Burj Khalifa are closed well in advance to avoid traffic. Thousands of revellers across the world gather to watch the fireworks, so reach by early evening.

The event will be telecast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai. The experience can be watched online at www.mydubainewyear.com.

Atlantis fireworks, Palm Jumeirah

Get ready for a pyrotechnics show at the Palm Jumeirah this year. For a free viewing, head to Jumeirah's boardwalk and settle in to watch the fireworks. The fireworks will mark a 10-second countdown to midnight.

Burj Al Arab

Dubai's iconic seven-star hotel, the Burj Al Arab, will host its highly anticipated fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, watch as the fireworks illuminate the hotel's distinct architecture. The place gets packed soon, so head to the Kite Beach in advance to grab the right spot.

Dubai Festival City

Not one but four incredible fireworks will be on display at the Festival City this New Year's Eve. The evening will kick off with live entertainment as revellers can gather to see the skies dazzle with fireworks.

Global Village

Thousands of guests are expected to participate in counting down the seconds till midnight where Global Village will host seven big fireworks shows on December 31 to ring in the New Year.

Each celebration will feature massive fireworks displays that will occur at the same time that the New Year is rung in at seven countries around the world. In addition, DJ Josh will play international remixes, and all the pavilions will get together to perform on stage as part of the celebrations, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

Abu Dhabi

UAE's capital city will host several firework shows in multiple locations.

Catch the sparks at Abu Dhabi Corniche, UAE's grand Emirates Palace, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, and at Zayed Festival.

Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront, one of Sharjah's family leisure destinations will be ushering in the new year with a spectacular 10-minute long fireworks display launched from 16 aligned massive barges on Monday, December 31.

Visitors to Al Majaz Waterfront will watch a spectacle of lights and colours synchronised with beautiful shows by the Sharjah Fountain, after the annual countdown celebration.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is the place to be as the emirate readies to host the most spectacular celebration with a 12-minute fireworks display - the bid for a new Guinness World Record display - and an array of family-oriented activities.

Marjan will manage the show to mark 2019 with an array of activities that will entertain all at Al Marjan Island, along with three additional viewing areas around the island.