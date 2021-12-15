Paris Taxi Firm Suspends Use of Tesla Model 3 Cars

Paris' biggest taxi firm, G7 taxi, announced suspending the use of Model 3 Tesla cars in its fleet after a serious accident involving one of its vehicles in the French capital over the weekend.

A taxi driver lost control of his Model 3 Tesla on Saturday night in the southeastern 13th district of Paris, killing one person and injuring 20, with three people in intensive care.

Paris prosecutors on Saturday opened an investigation into the incident, and a company executive said it would suspend the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until a police investigation into the case is completed, however, the drivers would remain in service.

Tesla denied any technical problem with the vehicle, after checking the crashed vehicle’s data remotely. The company said it would share all details with French authorities if requested.

It's worth noting that this is not the first accident linked to its cars’ Autopilot driver assistance programme that raised questions around Tesla’s safety.