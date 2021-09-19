Pfizer Recalls Anti-Smoking Drug Over Cancer Risk

Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, is recalling all anti-smoking drugs Chantix after FDA has issued an alert to inform patients of the high levels of cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines in the pills.

Chantix is a prescription medication that helps adults aged 18 and over quit smoking.

The FDA recall notice reported that the long-term ingestion of the Chantix can lead to a "potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication."

"The health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity in varenicline," the health agency added.

The pharmaceutical giant has stopped the distribution of the drug that was approved by the FDA in May 2006 back in June.