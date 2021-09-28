Pfizer Trials Covid Prevention Oral Pills

Pfizer pharmaceuticals firm has announced in a blog post the beginning of the phase 2 trials of new oral antiviral pills that prevent covid-19 infection.

Pfizer Covid Prevention Trials

In phase 1, the results demonstrated that the drug dubbed PF-07321332 was safe, well-tolerated and efficient at offsetting the infection.

In a call with CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said 'that the drug should work against all variants of the virus' and can be ready by next year if the trials went well.

The testing program at this stage is enrolling 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who are currently in contract or have been exposed to the virus especially those who live with a confirmed COVID positive person.

The participants will be asked randomly to take either the drug or placebo orally twice daily for 5 or 10 days.

Pfizer's vaccine was the first one ever to get US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) full approval.



Recently, the American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation recalled all anti-smoking drugs Chantix after FDA has issued an alert to inform patients of the high levels of cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines in the pills.