Philippines’ Largest National Flag Carrier Launches Early Summer Promotion

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched its early Summer Seat Sale promotion, offering Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED300 ($81.6) one-way base fare.

Travellers can plan ahead by booking their promo trip from February 22 to 28, for travel between April 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, an airline statement said.

Passengers can easily plan their trips as the airline currently operates its flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa three times weekly.

CEB’s latest seat sale allows UAE-based residents, who look forward to a relaxing vacation or visit their hometown to explore the many wonders of the Philippines including 7,000 islands on a safe and budget-friendly flight home.

CEB also offers a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila as part of its early anniversary celebration. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its Covid-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all front liners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures.

These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make in-flight transmission of Covid-19 low or virtually non-existent.