PlayStation Portal: Sony's first PS5 remote device

ALBAWABA- Sony just revealed their first remote-play handheld for the PS5 and officially called it 'PlayStation Portal'. They also announced its price tag and what it's capable of.

PlayStation Portal will cost you a hefty price of $200 and will let you stream your PS5 games when connected to Wifi. It will have a vibrant 1080p eight-inch LCD screen and will run games at 60 FPS.

The controller seems to be based on Sony's PS5 controller with its black-and-white colorway and shape. It is a PS5 controller that is split in half with a screen attached to it for remote play.

Sony still hasn't announced the release date for the PlayStation Portal but expect to hear from them soon.

Who is PlayStation Portal for?

PlayStation Portal/ Sony

Gamers who wish to play simultaneously while spending time with their family members in a living room or in front of a TV are Sony's target market. PlayStation Portal also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for gamers who want to game in private.

Players will be able to jump swiftly between their PS5 and PlayStation Portal like how the Nintendo Switch is but without a dock. On the other hand, take in mind that the PlayStation Portal won't work without a PS5 since it's only a remote-play device and not a console.

Unfortunately, Sony announced that PS VR2 games and PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud game streaming, are not supported.

Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

PlayStation Portal/ Sony

Sony also announced a new wireless headset and earbuds for the PS5 and according to them it's "bringing next level audio performance to the gaming experience."

The Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore will be the first audio products made for the masses to feature specially created planar magnetic drivers, which are typically used in headphones made for audiophiles and sound engineers.

Sony's Pulse Elite will cost you $149.99 while the Pulse Explore will run for $199.99. Sony stated that they will be back with details soon including a release date and pre-orders.

Will you be purchasing any of Sony's new audio lines or PlayStation Portal?