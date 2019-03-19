Power in the Hands of Tenants and Buyers Due to Supply Surplus in Dubai

30% of 41,000 units under construction in Dubai are up to 99 per cent complete. (Shutterstock)

The residents will be able to buy or rent properties on more flexible terms and conditions as record 41,000 residential units are expected to come online this year due to higher materialization rate of projects ahead of Expo 2020.



Latest data issued by Property Finder Group indicates that the up-and-coming communities in Dubai are likely to see more homes completed this year while the established neighbourhoods will see only a few additions to their inventory.



The leading real estate portal in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) said 30 per cent of the 41,000 residential units under construction in Dubai this year are 96 per cent to 99 per cent complete with Jumeirah Village Circle is expected to deliver 3,400 homes, the highest in Dubai.



Over 28,000 homes were handed over in Dubai in 2018, which has been more than the number of units handed over in the past few years, according to Property Finder report.



"As the Dubai property market matures, residents are finally seeing rents reduced to a level that is considered affordable and, in turn, their cost of living is going down. Considering more than 70 per cent of expats rent, this new supply is very much welcomed as residents are benefiting by upgrading the community in which they reside, and the property type, for example one bedroom to two-bedroom apartments, while saving on rent at the same time. In addition, this is an excellent time for those who are looking to purchase property," says Lynnette Abad, director of Research and Data at Property Finder.

Higher materialisation rate

Although, over 41,000 homes are scheduled to be completed in Dubai in 2019, there is usually a considerable gap in what is announced and what enters the market. Actual deliveries have been 30 per cent to 50 per cent lower than developer projections. This is because developers usually adjust supply to match actual demand, the report said.

As of February 2019, the 41,000 units slated for completion in Dubai, 30 per cent are 96 per cent to 99 per cent ready, according to Property Finder. Moreover, 32 per cent of under-construction projects are 91 per cent to 95 per cent complete while 29 per cent of projects being built are 85 per cent to 90 per cent complete. This may result in a higher materialisation rate of projects this year, the report said.

A good start

A total of 4,441 residential units have been completed in Dubai in the first two months of 2019, of which 4,184 were apartments and 257 were villas/townhouses, according to Property Finder research.

Jumeirah Village Circle will see the highest number of homes completed this year (3,408) and accounts for 8.19 per cent of the upcoming supply in 2019. Business Bay is next up, with 3,152 homes slated for completion in 2019 and accounting for 7.57 per cent of the supply. Third is Dubai Sports City with 3,098 homes to be ready in 2019 and contributing to 7.44 per cent of total supply.

New developments such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Al Furjan and Town Square will each add over 2,000 homes to Dubai's residential market this year. Other new projects like Akoya Oxygen, Mirdif Hills, Dubai South and Damac Hills will each add over 1,000 units to Dubai's residential market across 2019.

Established communities such as International City (512), the Palm Jumeirah (289), Dubai Motor City (276), Dubailand (188) and Jumeirah Golf Estates (95) will only contribute a small portion of the supply pie in 2019.

Bucking this trend are communities such as Downtown Dubai (1,772) and Dubai Marina (944), where considerable construction activity is still on and therefore will see more home completions.