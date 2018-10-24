20 Winners Revealed in Bank Sohar’s Credit Card Promotion

Concluding on 31st August, the promotion’s draw was conducted recently at Bank Sohar’s headquarters in its commitment to reward the loyalty of customers using Excel, Platinum, Signature and Infinite credit cards.

Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar, said, “Our summer promotion was an outstanding opportunity to showcase continued dedication to our customer centric strategy and reward the loyalty of customers using our credit cards. Amidst Oman’s primary season of travel, our Credit Card Summer Promotion delivered relevant value-added rewards that enhance our customer’s leisure and tourism activities in-line with a range of customer-centric efforts across the bank’s innovative product portfolio. I congratulate the winners and look forward to introducing more promotions in the future to provide more opportunities for winning.”

When launched back in July 2018, the summer promotion offered customers the opportunity to enter the draw to win 10,000 Mukafaat Al Mumayaz points each when using Bank Sohar Excel credit cards on purchases related to Airlines, Hotels, Holiday Packages, and Car Rentals, as well as any and all international transactions with a minimum value of OMR 20, including Point of Sale (POS) and or over the Internet transactions.

Following the draws, Bank Sohar distributed a total of 200,000 Mukafa’at points equally between the 20 winners. The winners of the Mukafa’at Al Mumayaz summer promotion for the month of July are Mr Radad Sameir from Al Khuwair branch, Mr Salem Chigol from Al Khuwair branch, Mr H. M. A from MBD branch, Mr Mohammed Hasan Lala from Al Khabourah branch, Ms Zaheeda Firoz from Azaiba branch, Mr Chirag Shah from Qurum branch, Mr Hilal Hamad Almegali from Privilege Banking branch, Mr Lingaraj Bullanagoud from Sohar branch, Ms Wajiha Abdul Majeed from Qurum branch, and Mr Surender Motiani from Qurum branch. The other ten winners for the month of August were: Mr Anas Al Balushi from Azaiba branch, Mr M. S. Alkhathiri from Privilege Banking branch, Mr Raymond Ricafrente from Qurum branch, Mr A. M. Al Khadury from Azaiba branch, Mr Kashif Zafar from MBD branch, Mr Jamal Radhawan Hamid from Sohar branch, Ms Deepali Bhatnagar from Qurum branch, Mr S. M. Al Kindi from MBD branch, Ms Dalal Sulaiman Alisaii from Al Khoudh branch, and Mr K. A. Al Salmi from Qurum branch.

The Mukafaat Al Mumayaz Loyalty Program was launched in 2015 to provide added value to its customers’ banking experience by rewarding them with Mukafa’at points for every Omani Rial spent with their credit cards. With flexible online redemption process giving 1% cash back on accumulated points credited to the customer’s account, the scheme has delivered great value to its customers since its inception. New customers of Excel Platinum Credit Card, Excel Signature and Excel Diamond Infinite Credit Card holders further receive 2000, 3000 and 5000 free loyalty points respectively.

Bank Sohar offers a variety of excel cards to cater to difference customer needs and lifestyles. Offering a balance of security and convenience, each of these cards are tailor-made and come with their own unique features and added benefits. Bank Sohar’s variety of Excel Credit Cards are accepted worldwide for making payments and can also be used for cash withdrawals at more than 2.5 million ATMs globally and 40 million merchant locations where Visa Cards are accepted.