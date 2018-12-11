Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel Spreads Holiday Cheer

The Palace is also ready to Countdown to 2019 and ring in the New Year with a dazzling Gala Dinner including live performances.

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, is celebrating the festive season by creating unforgettable memories for families, friends and loved ones. Guests will enjoy delectable culinary experiences, entertaining events, Ritz Kids fun, and New Year’s glitter. This is the hotel’s first festive season following its successful reopening earlier this quarter.

Every weekend throughout the month of December, children can enjoy decorating their own gingerbread delights in the Atrium Lobby Lounge at fun-filled workshops under the guidance of the hotel's extraordinary pastry chefs. On Christmas Eve, palates will be tantalized with turkey and all its trimmings at Al Khiran Kitchen, while China Mood will offer guests the finest selection of Asian specialties and the Beach Pavilion Bar & Grill will provide a lavish five-course set menu. On Christmas Day, Al Khiran Kitchen and Beach Pavilion Bar & Grill will also host a festive brunch with live stations, traditional favorites and decadent desserts. Brunch will also include a surprise appearance by Santa Claus.

Eric Meloche, Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Al Bustan Palace said, “The Ladies and Gentlemen of Al Bustan Palace have put out all the stops to create unforgettable holiday gatherings. We hope to enliven the senses of everyone who walks through our doors and fill their hearts with the warmth and joy of the season.”

The Palace is also ready to Countdown to 2019 and ring in the New Year with a dazzling Gala Dinner including live performances. China Mood, Al Khiran Kitchen along with the Beach Pavilion Bar & Grill will also be celebrating the New Year in their own distinctive style.

For more information on these events and more or to make a reservation call 24764000 or e-mail: restaurant.reservation.albustanpalace@ritzcarlton.com.