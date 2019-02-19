Al-Safar Rent a Car L.L.C Lowest Rent a Car in Dubai

Our monthly car rental service go for as long as 9 months at a pocket friendly price.

It is absolutely true that one of the easiest ways to move around the city of UAE is by car. Renting a car will be a good option for anyone residing in UAE or coming for a short period of time. And this is where Al Safar Rent a Car comes in.

Al Safar Rent a Car is an independent car rental company based in UAE. Al Safar provide daily, weekly and monthly car rental services. We have a fleet of different cars ranging from Nissan, Mitsubishi, Corolla, BMW, Hyundai etc to meet your every need.

We are a reliable and trusted company with years for experience. We are ready to go any length to make sure you get the best of customer satisfaction that you will never find anywhere. We have the best offer in UAE. We lead the industry as far as car rental services is concerned.

Monthly Car Rent

Our monthly car rental service go for as long as 9 months at a pocket friendly price. You will find with us a better deal when you are looking to rent a car for a monthly period. You can save more with out monthly car rental service plan. The longer you rent, the more you save. We offer flexible monthly car rental service at an affordable rate online. https://alsafarrentcar.com

You can rent our car for as long as you want and still pay a cheaper rate compare to others. You can never find this anywhere in UAE.

Weekly Car Rent

If you need a car for a special purpose for just a week, you can definitely come to us. We also offer weekly car rental service. If you are on a tour around Dubai or you are taking your staff on a tour around Dubai, and need a car for just a week, Al Safar offer you the opportunity to do just that.

Daily Car Rent

You have a special occasion or want to travel for a day and need a good ride to boost your image or personality? You definitely can get a car with us for a day. We offer daily car rental service. You have a choice to choose from our fleet of cars.

Reasons Why You Should Choose Al-Safar

Variety of cars to choose from.

All our vehicles have ABS and airbag as standard.

Exclusive insurance.

Best customer service.

Book a car with us now or call our office line if you want more clarification before you book. You can now rent a car whether daily, weekly or monthly at a better rate.

We provide the best rate for either daily, weekly or monthly, and we give the breakdown of all rate in the agreement form. Our cars are new and in good condition.